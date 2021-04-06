STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE impact: Bengaluru foundation funds tribal girl’s KAS coaching classes

Anuradha said that she did not expect the sponsorship, but it is heartening.

Published: 06th April 2021

Anuradha, seen along with her mother, at a coaching centre in Mysuru | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After the plight and grit of tribal girl Anuradha, who was working as an agricultural labourer to fund her dream of attending coaching classes for KAS was reported by The New Indian Express, the Bengaluru-based RRK Foundation has come forward to sponsor her fees for the coaching classes and to help her financially.

Anuradha from Thimmanahosahalli hamlet near DB Kuppe of HD Kote, who holds a postgraduate degree in Kannada raised by a single mother, had been working as a daily wage agricultural labourer to manage family and save money for coaching classes to fund her dream of becoming a Karnataka Administrative Service officer.

After the report was published, R Ramakrishnan, a chartered accountant from Bengaluru through the RRK Foundation, contacted the TNIE office and offered to sponsor her coaching class fees as well as her monthly expenses and help her in the purchase of books and other periodicals. Anuradha has now been enrolled at Navo Pramati Institute of Civil Services in Mysuru for a one-year coaching programme for IAS/KAS and other competitive exams. Her accommodation too has been taken care of as she has been put up at the Tribal Welfare department hostel in Mysuru.

Anuradha said that she did not expect the sponsorship, but it is heartening. “I never expected to land at a coaching institute anytime soon, “ she said and added that she would strive hard to reach her dream of becoming a KAS officer and be a model for her tribal community, especially girls.Anuradha’s mother Geetha, who also accompanied her, said that it is a proud moment for them as attending the coaching classes itself was like a dream. The RRK Foundation supports underprivileged, especially economically deprived, sections and sponsors the education of many such students.  

