Youth chases, nabs speeding chain snatcher in Hyderabad, gets a pat from top cop

B Ganesh Yadav, 25, who was also at the market, noticed the speeding autorickshaw and chased the snatcher for around 3 km and nabbed him at ICRISAT junction.

Published: 06th April 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar felicitates Ganesh for his brave act on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At 6.30 pm on Sunday, an elderly woman fell prey to an auto driver who snatched her gold chain and sped away at a weekly market in RC Puram. 

B Ganesh Yadav, 25, who was also at the market, noticed the speeding autorickshaw and chased the snatcher for around 3 km and nabbed him at ICRISAT junction. 

“I only saw the woman making some signs before she collapsed. I realised that the auto driver had done something to her. The vehicle’s number plate covered with cardboard made me suspicious,” said Ganesh. 

The auto driver was later arrested. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar felicitated Ganesh for his brave act on Monday.

Ganesh, a resident of RC Puram owns a pre-owned bike sales and purchase store at Lingampally. On Sunday,  he went to the weekly market. While entering the market area, he noticed an elderly woman collapsed in shock. He found that her gold chain was missing and noticed an auto rickshaw speeding from the place. 

When he questioned the auto driver, he said he had hit the woman and out of fear of being beaten up, he was speeding. “But I noticed the gold chain lying under his seat. I caught him and told him that he should apologize to the woman. I took his mobile phone with me and tailed him back to the market” said Ganesh.

By the time Ganesh had brought the auto driver, the woman’s husband had alerted police and a team had arrived at the market and started an inquiry. Ganesh handed the auto driver to the police and informed them about the gold chain lying under his seat. Police arrested the auto driver.

While felicitating Ganesh, Sajjanar urged the youths to observe all criminal and illegal activities around them and inform the cops. He also appealed to them to be vigilant and help police in curbing crime in the city. “Such commendable works reinforce the bonding between police and youths and also improve peace and public order,” he said.

Comments

