STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

The Dalit brothers are into this profession for eight years and have plans to open a harmonious salon if the government extends them financial support.

Published: 14th April 2021 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Dalit villagers

KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Two brothers of a Dalit family have turned ambassadors of social harmony in Mysuru villages. They have not only put an end to social tension but have also given dignity to members of their community in Kappasoge and neighbouring villages.

As Dalits were finding it difficult to get a haircut at barbershops in the villages, KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju started offering services at the doorstep of community memebrs in Kappasoge, Kuruhundi, Gowdarahundi and Madanahalli which have a sizeable dalit population.

Many times, Dalits of all age groups had to visit Ullahalli or Nanjangud town for a haircut after being barred from availing services from barbershops in their village. Besides spending extra money on travel, they even had to spare a day for the odd job.

Mahadeva said it is more of a service to him than making money. Now, everyone wait for us to get their hair dressed at their doorsteps, he added.

The Dalit brothers are into this profession for eight years and have plans to open a harmonious salon if the government extends them financial support. Mahadeva said they want to have exclsive salons in Dalit colonies in villages in a bid to end social tension and also strengthen harmony and brotherhood among people.

While the salon owners fear thar extending services for Dalits would land them in trouble as upper caste clients don't like to visit such shops.

"We have 30 guntas of dry land. We work as agriculture labourers or take up electrical jobs on holidays when there is no request for their services," he said.

When the pandemic spelt mayhem on many, it changed the fortunes of these brothers as they offered services at a time when people were reluctant to go towns or visit barbershops.
 The doorstep service is a big hit as they charge a nominal Rs 40 for a haircut and Rs 20 for a shave.

"Despite being in the profession for over eight years, our repeated pleas for loan to set up a shop have fallen on deaf ears of local politicians. However, we do doorstep until when there is potential to set up shops in Dalit dominated villages which have no salons," he said.

He said that their success would inspire too many youths to set up their own business and end tensions in the villages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalits haircuts Barber shops Salons
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp