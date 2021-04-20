STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

40 doctors from Bihar chapter of IMA volunteer to provide teleconsultation during COVID crisis

The doctors, who are from Patna and other districts of Bihar, will make themselves available in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. 

Published: 20th April 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Patients watch a movie at a COVID Care Centre in Surat

Patients watch a movie at a COVID Care Centre in Surat. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a humanitarian initiative, 40 reputed doctors from the Bihar chapter of the Indian Medical Association have volunteered to offer their services by providing free medical consultation to those in dire need as COVID-19 cases rage on in the state. 

All 40 of them are from Patna and other districts of Bihar. They have vowed to make themselves available over the phone for teleconsultation for the public and counsel them over COVID-19 and other health issues. 

According to an official statement issued jointly by Dr Ajay Kumar, the senior vice-president, and Dr Sunil Kumar, the general secretary, the doctors will make themselves available in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. 

Here is the list of the doctors and their phone numbers from the respective districts of Bihar: 

Patna 
Dr Sahajanand Pd Singh 9334118698, 
Dr Ajay Kumar 9431020816 
Dr Sunil Kumar 9334116619 
Dr Vijay Shanker Singh 9431878208
Dr Vimal Karak 9835461111
Dr Sachidanand Kumar 9431020230
Dr Basant Singh 9334342459
Dr Rajiv Ranjan 8969991476

Darbhanga
Dr Raman Kumar Verma 8521020901

Muzaffarpur
Dr Kamlesh Tiwary 9431239517

The general secretary Dr. Sunil Kumar said that another list of doctors who have volunteered will be released soon.

The doctors, who have joined this initiative, are from Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Jamui, Gaya and Ara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Bihar covid cases teleconsultation COVID teleconsultation medical teleconsultation Indian Medical Association Bihar IMA Bihar
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp