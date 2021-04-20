40 doctors from Bihar chapter of IMA volunteer to provide teleconsultation during COVID crisis

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a humanitarian initiative, 40 reputed doctors from the Bihar chapter of the Indian Medical Association have volunteered to offer their services by providing free medical consultation to those in dire need as COVID-19 cases rage on in the state.

All 40 of them are from Patna and other districts of Bihar. They have vowed to make themselves available over the phone for teleconsultation for the public and counsel them over COVID-19 and other health issues.

According to an official statement issued jointly by Dr Ajay Kumar, the senior vice-president, and Dr Sunil Kumar, the general secretary, the doctors will make themselves available in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm.

Here is the list of the doctors and their phone numbers from the respective districts of Bihar:

Patna

Dr Sahajanand Pd Singh 9334118698,

Dr Ajay Kumar 9431020816

Dr Sunil Kumar 9334116619

Dr Vijay Shanker Singh 9431878208

Dr Vimal Karak 9835461111

Dr Sachidanand Kumar 9431020230

Dr Basant Singh 9334342459

Dr Rajiv Ranjan 8969991476

Darbhanga

Dr Raman Kumar Verma 8521020901

Muzaffarpur

Dr Kamlesh Tiwary 9431239517

The general secretary Dr. Sunil Kumar said that another list of doctors who have volunteered will be released soon.

The doctors, who have joined this initiative, are from Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Jamui, Gaya and Ara.