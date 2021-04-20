STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

IAF officer to represent India in Paralympics Qualifiers

Wing Commander Shantanu picked up the sport in April 2019 and was selected by the Rowing Federation of India for the October 2019 Asian Rowing Training Camp and Championship.

Published: 20th April 2021 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

IAF Wing Commander Shantanu

IAF Wing Commander Shantanu (Photo| Twitter/ @MIB_India)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Wing Commander Shantanu, a serving officer of the Indian Air Force, has been selected to represent India at the World Rowing Asia/ Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta which is going to be held in May 2021 in Tokyo.

He picked up the sport in April 2019 and was selected by the Rowing Federation of India for the October 2019 Asian Rowing Training Camp and Championship which was held in South Korea. He finished 5th in Asia and became the First Indian Paraplegic to represent India at the event.

Having suffered severe damage to his spinal cord in a motorcycle accident in January 2017, Wing Commander Shantanu was on ventilator support for nearly two months. After having stabilized, he was shifted to the Spinal Cord Injury Ward (SCIC ward) at MH Kirkee, Pune.

There, he undertook Aqua therapy and Hydrotherapy. He picked up swimming as a competitive sport, winning two gold medals at the Maharashtra State Level Swimming Championship organised by the Paralympic Swimming Association of Maharashtra in June 2018.

"Wing Commander Shantanu is the personification of grit and determination. He is a true inspiration for anyone who is facing daunting challenges in life. Indian Air Force continues to promote and inspire its personnel to achieve laurels for the country and the service," read a statement from Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wing Commander Shantanu Indian Air Force World Rowing Asia Paralympic Qualification Regatta Oceania Continental Olympic
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp