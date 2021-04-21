Kannur native Fairooz figures in ophthalmology field's 'Power List 2021'

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: After successfully carving out a niche for herself in the field of ophthalmology, Thana native Fairooz P Manjandavida, 41, practising in Bengaluru, has broken the glass ceiling to figure in the 'Power List 2021', which features 100 influential woman ophthalmologists across the globe.

The list is annually compiled by The Ophthalmologist, a premier international publication dedicated to the field of ophthalmology and selection is based on national and international recognition among peers.

"I take pride in the fact that I am the only Keralite in be featured in the list," said Fairooz, who is currently the director of Horus Specialty Eye Care, Bengaluru.

From 1,200 nominations, the magazine had first shortlisted 300 ophthalmologists based on performance and feedback from various sources.

"They consider various factors like academic achievements, research works and social contributions while preparing the list," Fairooz said.

Though the magazine publishes a 'Power List' every year, this time it was exclusively for woman ophthalmologists. The names are cleared by a panel of international judges.

Fairooz, daughter of K P Ebrahim and Ummul Fayiza of Kannur, completed her medical education from the Government Medical College, Thrissur. Later, she pursued her interest in ophthalmic surgery at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Karnataka.

She then underwent a fellowship programme in Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery, Orbit and Ocular oncology in LV Prasad Eye institute, Hyderabad, which is one of the premier eye institutes of India.

Fairooz went on to explore her interest in Ocular Oncology at Wills Eye Hospital, Philadelphia, USA -- considered one of the best eye institutes worldwide.

Trained under Dr Jerry A Shields and Dr Carol L Shields, she learnt advanced and innovative techniques to treat the entire spectrum of eye tumours. Retinoblastoma has been her prime area of focus.

She also pursued further oculoplasty training under Dr Don Kikkawa at Shiley Eye Institute, San Diego, USA.

Despite her success abroad, her passion to help her countrymen brought her back to India in 2015, where she started her own Institute, Horus, at Bengaluru.

"Earlier, the only way to cure cancer in the eye was to remove it. But these days, with the advance in technology, we can treat eye cancer without removing the eye," said Fairooz, who specialises in eye cancer among children.

Known for her surgical expertise, oratory skills and passion for innovation, Fairooz believes that even in this era, women's potential is an untapped and under-represented human resource in every field across the world.

