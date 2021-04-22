STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accenture India head Rekha Menon becomes first woman chairperson of Nasscom

Rekha Menon

Accenture chairperson Rekha Menon. (Image Courtesy | Accenture)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accenture India's head, Rekha  M Menon is the first woman Chairperson of the IT industry body, Nasscom. 

Menon, who was earlier a member of the executive council of the representative body, takes over from Pravin Kumar Rao, the Chief Operating Officer at Infosys. 

In a video statement, Menon said that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues to test the resilience of our more than 4 million people, even as it has created new opportunities for growth with technology emerging as the lifeline for societies and economies across the world. 

"As we cautiously navigate the pandemic, I look forward to working with the NASSCOM Executive Council and its members to drive our industry's long-term growth by augmenting India's position as the digital talent nation for the world, driving people-first innovation, and working with the government to create a conducive policy environment needed for sustainable growth," she added.

Krishnan, Ramanujam, President, Head of Business Technology Services at TCS is the Vice-President at Nasscom. The new executive council of the IT/ BPM industy's representative body comprises Microsoft India President, Anant Maheshwari; Wipro Chairman, Rishad Premji, Salesforce CEO, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl among others.

"I could not be more thrilled and excited to work with an amazing and humane leader like Rekha M Menon to shape the incredibly crucial journey ahead of us as we rebuild as an industry and nation... looking forward to doing some great work together," Debjani Ghosh , President, Nasscom said in a statement.

Ghosh had earlier emphasized on the need to have more gender inclusivity at the leadership levels of India's IT/ BPM industry and said that the hybrid work culture prevalent in the sector will lead to the addition of women to the workforce within the industry.
 

