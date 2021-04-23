STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

These young guns rose up to run Covid war room

Aanya said there was a need to organise the large number of requests and match them with available resources.

Published: 23rd April 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of young Indians is stepping out to help sick people who are desperately seeking hospital beds, life-saving medicines and resources such as oxygen, plasma donors, ambulances etc at a time when the health infrastructure in the country has almost collapsed.

Aanya Wig, a 21-year-old final year student of Lady Sri Ram (LSR) College, New Delhi, formed a WhatsApp group ‘Covid Fighters (India)’ after she found people posting urgent requests on Instagram for medical assistance.

“It all started last weekend when we saw how Instagram had an overwhelming number of requests from people asking for leads for hospital beds, plasma, oxygen, ambulances etc. We started ideating on how we could liaise between the sick and the available life-saving resources,” said Aanya.

While there is a lot of information floating around on social media on resources, nobody really knows if someone will answer a helpline number. “This is when we came up with the Discord (social media platform) community, which started off with an associate consultant and my friend Arnab and I. We now have more than 4,000 people from across the country on Discord constantly helping each other and reaching out to those in need and verifying resources,” she added.

Aanya said there was a need to organise the large number of requests and match them with available resources. “So, we used Google spreadsheet to make a resource deck on which we verify information in real time and put it out immediately on Twitter or Instagram, tagging those who were looking for it,” she added.

Avni Sood, a 12th grader from Delhi Public School, Sushant Lok, Gurugram, was one of the first members to join ‘Covid Fighters’ group. “I joined ‘Covid Fighters (India)’ on April 20. We verify information on essential and life-saving resources, call up listed numbers to check availability and prices. Calls to hospitals and oxygen cylinder providers need to be re-verified every three to four hours since availability is very volatile,” said Avni, who volunteered with the group after the government postponed the CBSE exams for Class 12.

“I tweet all verified information regarding beds and oxygen providers every few hours on my timeline, which is further re-directed or tagged to seekers of that information,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid war room COVID 19
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp