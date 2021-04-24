Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s corona patients

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Khalsa Aid India will provide oxygen concentrators for free to Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation in the national capital. The NGO launched a helpline in this regard on Friday evening and had already received over 1,200 requests.

Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen

concentrators to patients in first lot | express

“We have decided to give free of cost oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation in Delhi as patients are in dire need of oxygen in government and private hospitals,” said Amarpreet Singh, director, Khalsa Aid Project (Asia Chapter).

Singh said they will be providing 65 oxygen concentrators in the first lot. He added that they will procure more oxygen concentrators in the coming weeks, taking the number to 100. To avail the service people would have to fill up a registration form. Patients with “low oxygen saturation levels” would be given priority. “A doctor’s prescription and a picture of oximeter readings will be needed besides other formalities,” Singh said.

Each concentrator will be given to a patient for one week as per the standard operating procedure. If the patient needs the machine for another week, he/she will have to follow the same procedure. “As 1,200 requests have come already in few hours since we launched the helpline number WhatsApp number­ 9115609005, we are filtering the requests and these concentrators will first be given to the most needy,” he said.

“We are trying to procure more machines. The organisation has set up an online registration process to avoid physical contact. The volunteers will deliver these oxygen concentrators in all the parts of Delhi,” said Puneet Singh, a trustee of Khalsa Aid India.

