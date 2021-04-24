STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Army man reaches for an acre on the moon for son’s birthday

After birth of his son last year, Barik had approached ILLR through an email seeking its permission to buy land on the moon.

Published: 24th April 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 01:44 PM

Amarendra Barik with his son | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Reaching for the moon is neither limited to being an adage nor unthinkable these days. Recently, an Army jawan belonging to Susanga of Jagatsinghpur, bought one acre of land on the moon to gift his son on his first birthday. 

The jawan Amarendra Barik received the certificate of property registration issued by the International Lunar Land Registry (ILLR) at New York mentioning the location of the land, its longitude, and latitude, earlier this week. “I wanted to gift my son Sai Spandan something special on his first birthday on May 15.

So I thought of buying him land on the moon”, said Barik, who spent Rs 50,000 for the purpose.

After the birth of his son last year, Barik had approached ILLR through an email seeking its permission to buy land on the moon. Soon, he received the nod and submitted documents for registration. 

The family received a certificate from the registry this week. The land Barik purchased is located at Lacus Felicitatis which means ‘Lake of Happiness’ on the moon. Recently, a resident of Dhenkanal Md Sajan had bought five acres of land on the moon as a birthday present for his wife Nazia. 

