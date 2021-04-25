STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

‘Good samaritans’ serve Covid-19 patients during troubled times

 Two groups of enterprising youth from Srikakulam are receiving accolades from people in the district for extending support to the families affected by the Covid-19.

Published: 25th April 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  Two groups of enterprising youth from Srikakulam are receiving accolades from people in the district for extending support to the families affected by the Covid-19. They are available 24x7.  They provide the Covid-19 patients food and medicines at a time when neighbours do not come near the patients, afraid of getting infected. The ‘good samaritans’ have no such worries and they do this job out of humanity. Srikakulam Abbayulu, a six-member group of students and three ward volunteers from Gujarathipeta have joined hands with a mission—to serve Covid-19 victims and their families. 

Pavan Yadav and Anil Kumar are leaders of the group. They are responsible that food, medicines and other needs of Covid positive patients of those in Covid-19 hospitals, Covid-19 Care Centres (CCCs) and in home quarantine are attended to. They do nopt get any donation; they spend their money to do this work. 
Those who are afraid to serve their own family members contact this group in Srikakulam. As per the request of the parents or guardians, they attend to their needs and also give moral support to the Covid-19 patients. 

Pavan Yadav told TNIE, “We receive 20 to 40 telephone calls per day from across the district. Requests range from serving food, medicines, and other materials to their family members suffering from Covid-19. We attend to the calls and fulfill their requirements. Last year, we distributed food, sanitisers, and face masks to the poor. Currently, a few people afraid of getting infected do not serve their own parents. It is a pity. We formed the group to serve such people. If anybody wants food or medicines free of cost, we forward their request to Saigiri Youth, who do the job.’’

About 15 government and private sector employees and ward volunteers have formed Saigiri Group with the same mission in mind. They attend to the needs of Covid-19 patients free of cost. Last year, the group distributed food to at least 200 members of poor. In the second wave, they decided to serve Covid-19 patients. To this end, they started a campaign in social media that they provide food, medicines and give moral support to Covid-19 positive patients free of cost.

“We receive 40 to 60 calls daily. Based on the caller’s requests, we provide food, medicines, and other material to Covid-19 patients. We charge nothing for the service rendered,” Sayed Rafi said, adding they have decided not to disclose the details of the Covid-19 patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Srikakulam
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp