STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala beedi worker wishing to stay anonymous donates Rs 2 lakh to Covid fight, retains Rs 850

“The man said his money was not bigger than the life of his fellow beings. Several such donations are being received,” CM Pinarayi Vijayan said in his evening media briefing.

Published: 25th April 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, bengaluru, covid test

Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Most people don’t mind donating money to a good cause. But only a few would be willing to give away almost all their savings in charity. A beedi worker from Kannur, whose identity is yet to be revealed, has provided a flicker of hope in this depressing spell of darkness as he donated Rs 2 lakh from his total saving of Rs 2,00,850 to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund taking part in the vaccine challenge.

The bank staff said they were surprised when the man asked to transfer Rs 2 lakh from his account to the CMDRF. Because, after the transaction, the balance would be just Rs 850. An officer asked the man how he would find money for a need that may arise in future. “His reply humbled us. He said his beedi job would fetch him Rs 1,000 a week. Also that he was getting a disability pension,” the officer recalls. The officer had a chat with the man. “It seemed to me that he did not have a sound financial background,” he said.

CM praises him over gesture

"I suggested to him to send Rs 1 lakh first and the rest later. But he was adamant and wanted it all at once. He said his decision was firm and the inspiration was the CM’s public appeal,” the officer recalled. The man also wanted an assurance from the officer. That his name would not be publicised. CM Pinarayi Vijayan had a word of praise for the worker.  “The man said his money was not bigger than the life of his fellow beings. Several such donations are being received,” the CM said in his evening media briefing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beedi worker Kerala CMDRF COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp