Good Samaritan raises Rs 29 lakh in 3 days for hospital in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A resident of Landour in Uttarakhand raised Rs 29 lakh in three days through crowdfunding for the Landour Community Hospital (LCH) in Mussoorie.

Binu George, the resident, got inspiration from her teenage son Rohan who had raised Rs 50,000 in a similar fashion last year for rural students to enable them to initiate online learning during the lockdown.

"Last year, I witnessed many children including my son trying to raise funds to help those effected by Covid pandemic. Children are such a pure soul. Their efforts moved me beyond words and I decided to try and contribute with the help of many good samaritans," said George.

Once she started the collection drive, people responded and contributed with whatever they could. The donations also received from abroad ranging from Rs 300 to a few lakhs making it possible to raise the amount.

The funds will be utilized for ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and other equipment to treat Covid patients.

The hospital, constructed in 1938, acted as an important medical center for people of several districts in Uttarakhand for many decades including Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, and Dehradun.

AC Kurian, a teacher at Wynberg-Allen School, Mussoorie, said, "The people came together to contribute for a cause to save lives. This is true service to God.

George Clarence, a doctor at the LCH, said, "In these trying times when the global pandemic is raging and claiming lives, such help means a lot. The money will help us upgrade facilities and save many lives."

