STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Good Samaritan raises Rs 29 lakh in 3 days for hospital in Uttarakhand

Binu George got inspiration from her teenage son Rohan who had raised Rs 50,000 in a similar fashion last year for rural students to enable them to initiate online learning during the lockdown. 

Published: 26th April 2021 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Binu George handing over the donation to the Landour Community Hospital (LCH) in Mussoorie. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A resident of Landour in Uttarakhand raised Rs 29 lakh in three days through crowdfunding for the Landour Community Hospital (LCH) in Mussoorie. 

Binu George, the resident, got inspiration from her teenage son Rohan who had raised Rs 50,000 in a similar fashion last year for rural students to enable them to initiate online learning during the lockdown. 

"Last year, I witnessed many children including my son trying to raise funds to help those effected by Covid pandemic. Children are such a pure soul. Their efforts moved me beyond words and I decided to try and contribute with the help of many good samaritans," said George. 

Once she started the collection drive, people responded and contributed with whatever they could. The donations also received from abroad ranging from Rs 300 to a few lakhs making it possible to raise the amount. 

The funds will be utilized for ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and other equipment to treat Covid patients.

The hospital, constructed in 1938, acted as an important medical center for people of several districts in Uttarakhand for many decades including Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, and Dehradun. 

AC Kurian, a teacher at Wynberg-Allen School, Mussoorie, said, "The people came together to contribute for a cause to save lives. This is true service to God.

George Clarence, a doctor at the LCH, said, "In these trying times when the global pandemic is raging and claiming lives, such help means a lot. The money will help us upgrade facilities and save many lives."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttrakhand crowdfunding Covid fight Good Samaritan Landour Community Hospital
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp