Coimbatore couple pledges jewellery, donates 100 fans to Covid ward

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Humanity is all that counts in these times of darkness and uncertainty. While most people are actively arranging oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir drug for needy patients through social media, one couple from Coimbatore is providing relief to infectees at the ESI hospital here.

It was a sultry Tuesday afternoon when Radha* and Chandran* visited the hospital and offered to donate 100 pedestal fans to the Covid ward. The hospital administration was elated at not just their generosity, but their way of offering, for the couple had pledged their ornaments to make this donation.

M Raveendran, the dean of the hospital, told Express, “We were initially reluctant to accept the offer. But they just wouldn’t leave the premises without making the donation.” The couple had in fact, pledged gold ornaments worth Rs 2.20 lakh to buy the fans. Since Radha and Chandran were so certain about their decision, Raveendran contacted District Collector S Nagarajan, and got a go-ahead to accept the offer.

“The good samaritans also requested us to avoid publicising their contribution as they called it a favour they did for Covid patients,” said the dean. The fans donated by the couple are kept on the third floor where Covid patients are being treated.

The dean said they had recently purchased about 300 fans to be equipped in Covid wards as they are not supposed to turn on air-conditioning. “We have also requested philanthropists to come forward and donate fans,” he added. When Express contacted the couple, they said the contribution was made for patients’ welfare and refused to comment further.

However, the ESI hospital on Tuesday night, came out with a letter stating that a city-based couple had sponsored 100 pedestal fans by pledging jewellery. The couple did not have cash in hand and that is why they pledged the ornaments, the statement said.

(*Names changed)