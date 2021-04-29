STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Coimbatore couple pledges jewellery, donates 100 fans to Covid ward

It was a sultry Tuesday afternoon when Radha* and Chandran* visited the hospital and offered to donate 100 pedestal fans to the Covid ward.

Published: 29th April 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Though the couple requested to avoid publicity, Express decided to carry the photograph released by the dean as they were anyway wearing masks

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Humanity is all that counts in these times of darkness and uncertainty. While most people are actively arranging oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir drug for needy patients through social media, one couple from Coimbatore is providing relief to infectees at the ESI hospital here.

It was a sultry Tuesday afternoon when Radha* and Chandran* visited the hospital and offered to donate 100 pedestal fans to the Covid ward. The hospital administration was elated at not just their generosity, but their way of offering, for the couple had pledged their ornaments to make this donation.

M Raveendran, the dean of the hospital, told Express, “We were initially reluctant to accept the offer. But they just wouldn’t leave the premises without making the donation.” The couple had in fact, pledged gold ornaments worth Rs 2.20 lakh to buy the fans. Since Radha and Chandran were so certain about their decision, Raveendran contacted District Collector S Nagarajan, and got a go-ahead to accept the offer.

“The good samaritans also requested us to avoid publicising their contribution as they called it a favour they did for Covid patients,” said the dean. The fans donated by the couple are kept on the third floor where Covid patients are being treated.

The dean said they had recently purchased about 300 fans to be equipped in Covid wards as they are not supposed to turn on air-conditioning. “We have also requested philanthropists to come forward and donate fans,” he added. When Express contacted the couple, they said the contribution was made for patients’ welfare and refused to comment further.

However, the ESI hospital on Tuesday night, came out with a letter stating that a city-based couple had sponsored 100 pedestal fans by pledging jewellery. The couple did not have cash in hand and that is why they pledged the ornaments, the statement said.

(*Names changed)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Covid ward COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp