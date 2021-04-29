Kodagu resident launches free food service for ambulance drivers amid COVID-19 lockdown

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: A resident of Kodagu has come up with a unique initiative to help ambulance drivers during the COVID-19 lockdown. Ashok BS, who hails from Madenadu village, is offering free food to ambulance drivers across Kodagu.

Ashok is a jeep driver by profession. He also owns an earth mover and often works at construction sites. From Wednesday, Ashok has started a unique initiative to help the numerous ambulance drivers who are working amidst the curfew.

“I worked as an ambulance driver for 12 years in Bengaluru. I know the stress that they have to go through. At this time of curfew, they won’t be able to eat on time as everything shuts by 10 am. I wanted to do my bit during this time of the pandemic,” shared Ashok.

Ashok has shared his phone numbers across social media platforms and has offered to provide free food (take-away) to ambulance drivers. Drivers who want to avail this service can call Ashok and breakfast or lunch will be readied in half an hour’s time. He will pack the home-cooked food and wait near Madenadu Main Road, where ambulance drivers can collect the take-away free of cost.

“I prepare simple food – dosa for breakfast and rice & rasam for lunch. If I avail fish on the day, I make a dish out of the same and pack them. On the first day, three drivers availed the facility. I would be happy if more drivers benefit from the initiative,” shared Ashok. To avail the facility, ambulance drivers can call Ashok on the mobile numbers 9902270046 and 9483069621.