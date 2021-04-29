STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kodagu resident launches free food service for ambulance drivers amid COVID-19 lockdown

Drivers who want to avail this service can call Ashok and breakfast or lunch will be readied in half an hour’s time

Published: 29th April 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

A former ambulance driver himself, Ashok (in pic) says he knows the stress they go through (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: A resident of Kodagu has come up with a unique initiative to help ambulance drivers during the COVID-19 lockdown. Ashok BS, who hails from Madenadu village, is offering free food to ambulance drivers across Kodagu.

Ashok is a jeep driver by profession. He also owns an earth mover and often works at construction sites. From Wednesday, Ashok has started a unique initiative to help the numerous ambulance drivers who are working amidst the curfew.

“I worked as an ambulance driver for 12 years in Bengaluru. I know the stress that they have to go through. At this time of curfew, they won’t be able to eat on time as everything shuts by 10 am. I wanted to do my bit during this time of the pandemic,” shared Ashok.

Ashok has shared his phone numbers across social media platforms and has offered to provide free food (take-away) to ambulance drivers. Drivers who want to avail this service can call Ashok and breakfast or lunch will be readied in half an hour’s time. He will pack the home-cooked food and wait near Madenadu Main Road, where ambulance drivers can collect the take-away free of cost.

“I prepare simple food – dosa for breakfast and rice & rasam for lunch. If I avail fish on the day, I make a dish out of the same and pack them. On the first day, three drivers availed the facility. I would be happy if more drivers benefit from the initiative,” shared Ashok. To avail the facility, ambulance drivers can call Ashok on the mobile numbers 9902270046 and 9483069621.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp