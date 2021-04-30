STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

COVID-19: Factory turns oxygen plant in Kota entrepreneur's bid to help

Rajesh Aggarwal's Akash plant in Bhimpura near Rampur Industrial Area in Kota earlier produced all kinds of gas materials and supplied them in the local market.

Published: 30th April 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rajesh Aggarwal's Akash plant in Bhimpura is only producing all kinds of gas materials

Rajesh Aggarwal's Akash plant in Bhimpura is only producing all kinds of gas materials. (Photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Bold individual efforts have stood in good stead for oxygenstarved Rajasthan. An entrepreneur in the academic coaching city of Kota has found a unique way to tackle the crisis. He has got his factory converted into an oxygen plant in a matter of days with the help of experts from Delhi.

The plant now produces 150 cylinders of medical oxygen every day. Rajesh Aggarwal's Akash plant in Bhimpura near Rampur Industrial Area in Kota earlier produced all kinds of gas materials and supplied them in the local market.

But in this hour of crisis, he has suspended the production and is focusing only on producing oxygen for desperate COVID patients. The young entrepreneur says he was deeply moved by the growing desperation for medical oxygen. "I have let go of my business interest for some time for public service," he says.

Aggarwal has handed over the oxygen cylinders to the Kota district administration, with whom he wants to cooperate in order to reduce the oxygen crisis in the coaching city.

The Kota administration lifts all the 150 cylinders produced at Aggarwal's plant and distributes them to local hospitals which need them. "In this difficult time, we have stopped production of all other gas materials at our unit and turned it purely into an oxygen producing plant. We hope to soon start producing 200 cylinders a day. We hope our efforts will help a lot of people," says Aggarwal.

Kapil Sharma is a member of the expert team from Delhi. "It takes at least three months to set up such a plant. We worked round the clock to get it ready in two weeks. We are now working to raise the production capacity. We are also getting orders from other regions of the country," said Sharma.

Call to come forward

Rajesh Aggarwal has urged members of the business community to come forward and help. "We need to pitch in as our duty to humanity," he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rampur Industrial Area Rajesh Aggarwal Kota district COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp