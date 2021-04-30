STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Relief riders' to deliver essential supplies to needy amid lockdown in Hubballi-Dharwad

The Hubballi Bicycle Club along with Urban Morph has come up with the noble idea of delivering medicines and other essentials in the twin cities

Published: 30th April 2021

The Hubballi Bicycle Club along with Urban Morph has come up with the noble idea of delivering medicines and other essentials in Hubballi-Dharwad.

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With many people finding it difficult to get medicines and other essentials during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, 'relief riders' in the Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities are ready to come to their rescue.

To break the chain, the state government has enforced a 14-day semi-lockdown in the state. People are allowed to buy essentials including fruits and vegetables from 6 am to 10 am only.

To help residents, especially the elderly and other vulnerable people, the Hubballi Bicycle Club along with Urban Morph has come up with the noble idea of delivering medicines and other essentials in the twin cities. Once they get a phone call seeking assistance, the relief riders of the bicycle club will deliver the items at people's doorsteps.

A club member said many people, in search of a better job and salary, have left their elderly parents in the city and are working in Bengaluru and other metros. During this pandemic, many states announced a lockdown and they are stuck where they are. Here in the twin cities, especially in Dharwad, elderly couples are finding it difficult to get supplies of medicines and groceries.

Shivanand Dandavatimath, a member of the bicycle club, said it has more than 250 members, of which around 10 are serving as relief riders. If they begin to receive more phone calls demanding the service, they will deploy more members for the cause, he said.

“To avail the service, the elderly or vulnerable can call the given contact numbers and we will send our volunteers to their houses between 6 am and 10 am. Once they get the delivery, they can pay the cost of the medicine to our volunteers. The relief rider service has been launched on Thursday and delivery will start from Friday morning,” he said.

To get the service, contact the following numbers:

Hubballi - 9980561546/9845457758/9902350025

Dharwad - 9886224624/9742424226/9741719926

