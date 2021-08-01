STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two-wheeler ambulance, a concept of engineering students and design of Dassault

Having learnt about it, senior students joined the project and the college managing director had approached Dassault Systemes in France for help in designing the ambulance.

Published: 01st August 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 12:51 PM

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR:  Deeply moved on seeing a report of a man carrying the body of his mother due to non-availability of ambulance during the Covid-19 pandemic, S Yashwant, a second year student of GATES Engineering College, Gooty, hit upon an idea of developing a cost-effective two-wheeler ambulance, which is easy to operate even on village roads. He immediately shared it with his friend Izaz Ahamed and both of them started giving a shape to the idea in Idea Lab of the college. 

Having learnt about it, senior students joined the project and the college managing director had approached Dassault Systemes in France for help in designing the ambulance. Impressed by the idea and the objective behind it, Dassault had developed the prototype of ambulance using 3D design platform CATIA. The French company also sent its representative Suhas Preetipal to provide help to the students in the project. 

Yashwant and Izaz Ahamed, under the supervision of Suhas Preetipal and college chief administrative officer V Anand, started giving a shape to their idea based on the design provided by Dassault. After 40-50 days of effort, they developed the two-wheeler ambulance, which can be attached to any 100 CC two-wheeler and it costs around Rs 50,000. 

The maximum speed of the two-wheeler ambulance is limited to 35 kmph and it can be operated on any type of roads due to its sturdy structure. It is equipped with oxygen cylinder and other emergency medical equipment. It can be used not just for Covid cases, but also for any medical emergency.  

Village secretariat to get first ambulance

Speaking to TNIE, Anand said the first two-wheeler ambulance designed and produced by them will be donated to the village secretariat for use in medical emergencies. “If produced in a large scale, the cost of ambulance can be brought down to Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

We are not applying for a patent for it, but uploading the design of ambulance on Dassault Systemes website, so anyone can download and make it. Our objective is to ensure that it is useful to all,” he said. Expressing happiness over the success of his project, Yashwant said their efforts were made easy with the involvement of the college management and help from Dassault.

Izaz Ahamed said their objective is to make an ambulance that is immensely useful to people, especially in rural areas, during medical emergencies. “Idea Lab in our college helped us give a shape to our plans and if not for the support and encouragement from the college management, our idea might not have transformed into a reality. We designed the two-wheeler ambulance in such a manner that it is not only lightweight and economical, but also sturdy at the same time,” he said.

