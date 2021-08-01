STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muslim guardian marries off his Hindu ‘daughter’ in Karnataka

At a time when the BJP government in the State is thinking of passing a law against “Love Jihad”, here is a story that warms the cockles of your heart.

Published: 01st August 2021 04:05 AM

The wedding ceremony of Pooja Vadigeri and Shankar K

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: At a time when the BJP government in the State is thinking of passing a law against “Love Jihad”, here is a story that warms the cockles of your heart. A Muslim man, who is the guardian of 
an 18-year-old Hindu girl, facilitated her marriage to a Hindu man as per Hindu customs on Friday.

The house of Mehaboob Masli at Almel town was decked up with flowers and lit up with fairy lights as the family got busy with the marriage of their daughter, Pooja Vadigeri, who was orphaned a decade ago.
When none of her relatives came forward to help Pooja when she lost her parents to illness, Masli and his family, living in the same area, decided to take care of her. 

He provided her with shelter at his home, though he himself has two sons and two daughters. He took care of the marriage and its expenses, and also ensured that Pooja’s marriage to 21-year-old Shankar K was conducted as per Hindu rituals. A post on Masli’s gesture went viral on social networking sites, and he and his family became the talk of the town.  

Masli, a contractor, told The New Sunday Express, “Being her guardian, it was my responsibility to get her married to the community she belonged to. Though she was raised in our house for over a decade, I never forced her to either practice my religion or to marry from our religion. It is against the principles of our religion. She is my daughter too. I found the match for her from a village in Basavana Bagewadi taluk. Shankar and his parents were happy to welcome her into their family without demanding any dowry. I also want to give a message to society that everyone should live in harmony.”

Masli, who is known for his social service, was the chairman of Ganesh Festival Celebration Committee and Kannada Sahitya Parishad and also a member of many car festival committees in the town.

Pooja said, “I am blessed to get such caretakers. They raised me for over a decade and I was allowed to follow my religion. Marriage is one of the best moments of my life. I can’t describe the love and affection they have showered on me.”

