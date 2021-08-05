STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Uttarakhand govt to honour Covid warriors with freedom fighters on Independence Day

The Chief Secretary said that he has given instructions to all the departments to hand over the list of such people to the Sports Department.

Published: 05th August 2021 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

covid covidiot covid warrior

Express Illustration: Amit Bandre

By ANI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government decided to honour freedom fighters and "corona warriors" who have done outstanding work during the pandemic, said state Chief Secretary SS Sindhu.

He said that officials have been directed to prepare the outline of the programs to celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner. However, the Chief Secretary said that Covid protocols will be followed in the state-level program of Independence Day at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

"Freedom fighters will be honored by visiting their residence on August 15. The officials who have done good work in various departments in the past years and corona warriors who have done better work during the corona period will be honored," he said.

The Chief Secretary said that he has given instructions to all the departments to hand over the list of such people to the Sports Department.

"Covid protocols will be compulsorily followed in the state-level main program of Independence Day in Uttarakhand. There will be no participation of children in the main program to be held at Parade Ground of Dehradun. NCC Parade, cultural programs and Kavi Sammelan will also not take place," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Independence Day Covid warriors Uttarakhand governmen
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp