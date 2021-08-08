STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan

As a tribute to his late mother, this medical student is on a mission to spread awareness on women’s hygiene, reports Rajesh Asnani.

Published: 08th August 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.

Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.

RAJASTHAN:  Akshay Kumar was the reel-life ‘Padman’ in the 2018 flick that sent out the message of menstrual cleanliness. And Mahendra Rathore of Harsaur town is the real-life ‘Padman’ in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district. He works on women’s hygiene issues and distributes free sanitary napkins in the district. Rathore (23) began his mission as a tribute to his mother who was a social worker. She died in a road accident three years ago.

Mahendra is a final year student at the Karaganda Medical University in Kazakhstan. The Covid-induced lockdown has forced him to study online and he is living in his hometown in Nagaur for the past 18 months. Since his return, Mahendra has been working on menstrual problems and is known as the ‘Padman of Nagaur’.

A resident of Harsaur town about 120 km from the Nagaur district headquarters, he has been distributing sanitary napkins for which he travels on his bicycle every day. Apart from spreading awareness, Rathore also tries to persuade women on the need for cleanliness during their menstrual cycle. He wants to bring about a change in our attitude towards women, for which his mother worked for years. “My mother took care of women’s health. My father ran a medical store. My mother not only advised women correct medicines but also counseled them in our area. When she died, I felt I should do something for our women. I was familiar with their problems.”

The pandemic has tested him: Rathore has offered medicines and food to the needy and got in touch with a friend who ran an NGO ‘Owaart’ in Delhi. The NGO was working on a project ‘one village at a time’. Mahendra had also started an NGO, ‘Mother’s Hand’ through which he created awareness on menstrual hygiene. Through local donations, he had already distributed free sanitary napkins in nearby Luniyawas villages.

To generate funds, Rathore travelled to Ajmer and Jaipur and spoke to potential sponsors. He did not ask for cash, but free napkins from his sponsors. He also motivated his friends to help him. The big problem was how to communicate with rural women and motivate them to not only discuss but also utilise the free sanitary napkins.

He remembers that when he went to Luniyawas village to distribute napkins for the first time, women looked at him suspiciously and were uncomfortable talking on the subject with a male. “They thought I was talking about ‘peid’ (or trees),” he says.  “Around 300 women were ready to listen. But when they realised what I was talking about, half of them left,” says Rathore.

Mahendra then chose girl students and local women to reach out to the rural women. He started packing sanitary napkins in black covers. So far, Rathore has been able to distribute over 15,000 free sanitary napkins in 18 months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karaganda Medical University Mahendra Rathore Harsaur Real original Padman Rajasthan Kazakhstan Nagaur Owaart NGO
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp