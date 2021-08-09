Karnataka foresters turn farmers to help forest dwellers in paddy plantation

Amit S Upadhye By

HUBBALLI: In a unique gesture, the foresters from the Kali Tiger Reserve in Joida taluk of Uttara Kannada district helped the farming families in their agricultural activities. Amidst rains, about 20 men from the Kumbarwada wildlife division of the Reserve toiled an entire day at the agricultural fields.

Two families were benefited in Mainold and Kalasai village that is part of Tiger Reserve and the foresters say this is one among several outreach programmes to ensure good relationships with the locals.

Jodia taluk contributes significantly to rice production in Karnataka. Several rare varieties of rice are grown in the step fields and open paddy fields here. As most of the farmlands are located in and around tiger areas, getting labour for work becomes difficult. And many families who have smaller landholding may not be able to pay for workers.

“The families were unable to get labourers on time as most men are busy at their agricultural fields. We decided to help such families in plantation activities. We worked an entire day in the field spending time with these families. These men also help the department during fire seasons, hence it was a payback time,” said Prasanna Bellad, Range Forest Officer, Kumbarwada Division.

The division also helps the locals during other seasons as well. The foresters sponsor prizes for cricket tournaments, contributing lunches during religious programmes. The division gives away three prizes for the best-decorated carts that arrive at the annual Ulavi fair in Joida taluk.

There are several small hamlets in Kali Reserve where people are dependent on agricultural activities. Growing paddy, tubers and vegetables are their main form of living for many. While men work in the fields of Goa post-harvest the women manage the homes and other family members in this taluk.

“It's a great feeling to be helped by the forest department. During plantation and harvest seasons we go to work in different fields and owners of those fields in turn work at our land. But this year due to the change in rain pattern in June and July we could not begin the paddy plantation at the right time and also were unable to get families to work for us,” noted a farmer from Kalasai in Joida.