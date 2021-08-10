STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Saksham India: New innings for street vendors in Delhi amid COVID crisis

Go TYCIA Foundation's Direct Benefit Transfer programme has helped over 1,000 street vendors last year. But when the Covid situation worsened in 2021, they went a step further.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Munni Lohar at stall, now well-stocked with iron equipments and kitchen utensils. (Photo | EPS)

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

NGO TYCIA (Turn Your Concern Into Action) Foundation that works for education, prison reformation, rehabilitation, gender justice and disaster relief, turned its focus on the plight of migrant labourers in 2020.

Saksham India is a project under India Against Corona (IAC) that is an initiative led by TYCIA Foundation and 360Plus, initially tried to fill the gaps created by the Covid crisis.

This meant distributing masks and PPE kits, donating oxygen cylinders and concentrators, and even offering plasma donors a free ride to the nearest hospital. 

Their Direct Benefit Transfer programme has helped over 1,000 street vendors last year. But when the Covid situation worsened in 2021, they went a step further.

“We spoke to migrant labourers in the SDMC area as we work here, and shortlisted 100 in dire need,” says Saanchi M, Co-Founder, Tycia Foundation. These vendors received Rs 5,000 as funding to resurrect their roadside businesses.

“We helped them understand how cleanliness, safe practices, and branding are important for their businesses. During the capacity building workshop, many of them shared their stories, and the cross learning helped them a lot,” says Saanchi.

This project is being entirely funded by Give India and Infoedge.

“We proposed to them that street vendors were the worst hit among the affected groups in Covid. They found our concern legit and agreed to support us.”

Three street vendors tell The Morning Standard, how this scheme has impacted their lives:

Munni Lohar (35) 

Lohar makes iron labour equipment and kitchen utensils, and has lived in jhuggis at Hanuman Camp, and RK Puram. It was hard to make ends meet, and the pandemic made it even worse.

“Jo thodi bahut punji jod ke rakhi thi, voh bhi lag gayi guzara karne mein. Lockdown toh khul gaya par, Rs 12,000 karza ho gaya, aur utne mein dobara lockdown ho gaya (We had to use our minimal savings. By the end of the first lockdown, we were buried under a loan of Rs 12,000, and then another lockdown was imposed),” recalls Lohar.

But she is no longer in a hand-to-mouth situation, as she received monetary aid from the Tycia Foundation.

“They deposited the money in my bank account. I presumed I had to repay them, but I was told it was all for me. I was given sanitisers, and trained how to maintain social distancing while doing business,” adds Lohar.

Ravindra Kumar Jha (55)

Jha, who runs a tea stall near Munirka bus stop, says he was reduced to begging at the red light area near Safdarjung, during the lockdowns. Jha severely injured his leg in an accident a few years ago, and even after undergoing four operations, his foot needs to be amputated.

Despite such setbacks, Jha feels his life is back on track.

“With the money I received, I could purchase tarpaulin, utensils and other requirements for the stall.  “Now along with tea, I also sell bread pakoda.” 

Mohan Roy (43)

Roy, who runs a barber shop in Munirka, says people rarely help the underprivileged.

“I had to pay rent of Rs 4,000 for four months even when I was not earning. But now, I have bought a machine, razor, blades, and towels for my shop. I use disposable sheets for every haircut.”

Roy cannot read, but is happy that the new signboard is helping him get customers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Against Corona Saksham India
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp