Two Tamils among recipients of national award for teachers

The headmistress of the Panchayat Union Middle School at Piratiyur is already the recipient of numerous awards, including the State government’s 2019 Best PTA Teacher Award.

K Asha Devi

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/ERODE: The headmistress of a government middle school in the district on Wednesday had another honour come her way, this time the national award for teachers given away by the Union government. K Asha Devi is one among the 44 teachers selected across the country for the award, and among the only two teachers from Tamil Nadu. 

The headmistress of the Panchayat Union Middle School at Piratiyur is already the recipient of numerous awards, including the State government’s 2019 Best PTA Teacher Award. Parents who send their wards to the school say that the institution has all the facilities that a private school offers, minus the fees inclined towards the higher side.

The school has more than tripled its strength in the past two years, after the Covid-19 lockdown. lt now has almost 800 students, said Ramesh Kumar, assistant headmaster and science teacher. Kumar said that Asha Devi has brought about a lot of change in the school.

“When she joined in 2010, our strength was 100. It is almost 800 now, 11 years later. She has brought about a lot of infrastructure changes in the school. We are an English medium school and only English is spoken on campus,” said Kumar. 

HM of girls school in Erode
The second teacher from Tamil Nadu to receie the award was D Lalitha (44), Headmistress of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Modakurichi. Lalitha has been teaching Physics to students for the past 19 years. Addressing media, she said she encouraged students to apply physics in their day-to-day life like how to choose mattresses or how to ventilate their homes better. 

