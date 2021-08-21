Muslims, Hindus observe Muharram together in this TN village

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The syncretic culture of the region came to the fore once again on Friday, as Hindu residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur joined their Muslim brethren in marking Muharram. According to historians, Maratha kings of Thanjavur had donated land to the famed Nagore Dargah and built some of its minarets, and Nanjikkottai Mannayars had donated land to a Dargah in Thanjavur.

Residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur, who are predominantly Hindus, started preparing 10 days ago for Muharram. They cleaned the vicinity of “Allah Koil,” an ancient structure located in the public place (the Chavadi). They painted it, arranged for a new green flag and decorated the place with flowers and electric lights.

M Singaravel, a native of village, who has been working as Block Health Supervisor, said, “On the eve of Muharram, people working in various places come home. Women and children carry a large pot filled with sweetened water (panagam) with a small pot of puffed rice and jaggerry to Allah Koil.

Women would take out a procession, which would end at the Koil. Muslims conduct the rituals and return the puffed rice and the sweet to us. Due to Covid guidelines, the day was marked consecutively for a second year without procession.”

A symbol of hand with five fingers called as “Five finger Allah,” was taken out in procession, to which residents paid their obeisance.