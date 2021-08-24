STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh cops turn into good samaritans, repair roads with their own money

To execute the works, people lent a helping hand to make the roads smoother and pothole-free.

Published: 24th August 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada- Nuzvid road and Tiruvuru - Mylavaram road via Vissannapeta are more prone to accidents due to their bad shape and faulty road engineering.

By ​Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the authorities concerned failed to respond to the appeals of people to take up repair works of Vijayawada - Nuzvid highway and other roads connecting Vissannapeta, Mylavaram and Agiripalli, Nuzvid sub-division police have turned Good Samaritans and repaired all the potholes.

Speaking to TNIE, Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu said station house officers (SHOs) and their teams identified all the potholes and accident-prone areas in their respective police station limits, prepared a detailed report and submitted it to him. A report was also submitted to Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal. After pooling money, the police personnel had taken up road repair works on their own. 

“Though people raised the bad condition of roads in their villages several times, no response came from the authorities. Moved by their plight, we decided to take up the works immediately wherever necessary. We filled potholes at 25 places on Monday,” Srinivasulu said. 

To execute the works, people lent a helping hand to make the roads smoother and pothole-free. “It is not our duty to fill potholes, but we did this with the help of some construction workers who voluntarily came forward to make the travel comfortable for commuters and avert road accidents,” the DSP explained.

Vijayawada- Nuzvid road and Tiruvuru - Mylavaram road via Vissannapeta are more prone to accidents due to their bad shape and faulty road engineering. "Of the total road accidents and deaths reported in Krishna district every year, more than 30 per cent of mishaps generally take place on the three roads. Hence, we have taken up road repairs in Nuzvid sub-division to avert mishaps and save precious lives," the DSP added.

