'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

The boy was shifted to the Mannargudi Government Hospital and after preliminary treatment moved to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Published: 04th December 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi

anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: We all know the importance of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in first aid, which helps in saving a life in emergencies. On Friday evening, a nurse saved the life of a 20-year-old boy by performing CPR in Mannargudi. The photo of the nurse performing CPR has gone viral and accolades are pouring in.

Vanaja, the 39-year-old, is a nurse at the Mannargudi Government Hospital (GH). She was returning home after attending a function with her husband on Friday evening. An accident took place right in front of her eyes, hardly 100 meters in front of her. A boy, who was travelling by bike hit a goat and fell down unconscious.

Passers-by said that Vanaja immediately ran to his rescue. Seeing that he was unconscious and his pulse was extremely feeble, she gave him CPR for about 2-3 minutes. By the time he gained consciousness, Vanaja’s husband had already called 108, for an ambulance.

Thanks to the CPR, the boy regained consciousness and had a strong pulse. He was shifted to the Mannargudi Government Hospital, and after preliminary treatment, moved to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

According to sources at the hospital, he is doing fine now.

The New Indian Express spoke to Vanaja, who said that she was just doing her duty. A Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) nurse, Vanaja said that they regularly perform CPR at the hospital. She humbly says that she didn't do anything special.

"The accident took place in front of my eyes, hardly 100 meters in front of us. I got out of the car and saw the boy. He had a nosebleed and a very feeble pulse. I had to give CPR for about 3 minutes before he was revived. He is doing fine now, at the Thanjavur medical college. We perform CPR regularly at the hospital, so I knew what to do," says Vanaja.

People have been praising Vanaja for her timely action.

