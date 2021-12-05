STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Right of admission reserved for the less fortunate in this TN school

While being in the process though, there is something so innate that makes them capable of, maybe yet unaware of it. It’s called privilege.

Published: 05th December 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Apart from teaching the children basic subject lessons, D Elavarasan gives special attention to develop extracurricular skills | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Ever wondered what drives forward a kid caught in the race that education has turned into, these days? It might well be the competitive, demanding aspect of it which always propels them to widen their arms and get hold of every bit of knowledge out there. While being in the process though, there is something so innate that makes them capable of, maybe yet unaware of it. It’s called privilege.

For many like the 67 Irular children in Ariyalur’s Olaiyur and Pappankulam villages, however, there is no such air hovering over their heads. Left to sweat it out in a race of unequals, they need an extra push to dive deep into the vast knowledge pool where others are soaked in. That is exactly what D Elavarasan, a 32-year-old teacher, is giving them with his classes and care.

Elavarasan, who works in a private school, has been taking evening classes to these children every day except Sundays for the last five years. Children from classes 1 to 11 attend the classes, which Elavarsan has called ‘Mahatma Gandhi Malai Nera Padippagam’. Apart from teaching them basic subject lessons, special attention is given to their skill development. They are also provided with notebooks, pens, books, school uniforms and are given a nutritious meal thrice a week.

Other than coordinating the classes, he anchors a collective called ‘Sweet Trust’, which was formed six years ago in view of the drought in the district. The group has so far planted three lakh palm seeds and one lakh other saplings around lakes, ponds, and near roadsides in the district. More than hundreds of youths and college students from various villages have joined him in the efforts for the last five years.

The man’s efforts for holding the classes daily are aided by the NGO -- Networking and Development Centre for Service Organisation (NDCSO), which gives him necessary funding. The NGO also helps students who have completed their schooling to pursue higher education. He is helped by graduates from the village who are assigned to monitor the classes.

Speaking to TNIE, Elavarasan said, “Most of the people here do not have basic education. Some do not even send their children to school but instead take them to work. We wanted to improve the lives of the Irular children.”

He said they are now going to focus on teaching Irular students across the district. Providing them with basic education will help the whole community come forward and benefit their next generations, he added.
According to the NGO’s founder J Prabhakar, the floods of 2015 were the starting point of the programme. “When the floods hit Cuddalore, the Irular community was severely affected. Even though we helped them, we found out that they were backward in education. Many students have so far benefited from this.”

V Kanagavalli, who studies in class 11 in a government higher secondary school in Keezha Kolathur, said the classes helped clear her doubts. The gratitude for having gotten a push to run in a marathon race for knowledge and better lives was palpable in her soft yet gritty response. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp