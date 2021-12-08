Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: With Covid-19 pandemic pushing rural people into deep crisis during the two lockdowns, Vadaganal village appears to have outplayed its woes.

As lockdowns forced many fields including the theatre to shut, most of the drama companies faced severe hardship.

Shivaraj Hugar from Vadaganal village, who has been playing harmonium besides scripting plays of dramas in rural areas across the north Karnataka region for the past two decades, had to face financial problem to get her daughter married after the lockdown.

However, villagers came forward to sponsor a play titled as 'Maiduna Tanda Mangalaya' to raise funds for the marriage of Shivaraj’s daughter. The play was organised on the night of December 7. Though the entry to the play was free, organisers appealed to contribute for the cause and invited philanthropists as well.

The play, scripted by dramatist Basavaraj Savadatti, evoked huge response and collected around Rs 11 lakh contributions in a single show with all 12 theatre artists playing roles in the drama contributing Rs 3,000 each for the cause, said organisers.

Local GP member Tommanagouda said that Shivanand Hugar has been a household name in village and surrounding areas. In fact, audience came even from neighbouring Gadag and Balllari district as wide offline and online publicity was ensured for the show. They have sought for the show in their respective districts as well, he pointed out.

Villagers wanted to bail Shivanaraj out of pandemic woes and ensure marriage of his daughter. It is an example of generosity that is still alive in theatre lovers of the north Karnataka, he added.

Shivaraj Hugar said that he was humbled by largesse of villagers and theatre lovers in the surrounding areas.