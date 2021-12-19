STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Spinal-cord injury hasn't deterred this nature lover's quest to preserve lost plant seeds

A fall, a spinal-cord injury, and a life confined to a wheelchair at the age of 16 couldn't stop Adaikkalam Anandhan who is on a quest to find and preserve lost plant seeds.

Published: 19th December 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Adaikkalam Anandhan

Adaikkalam Anandhan standing up for a moment using an assistive device, for a photo.

By Azeefa Fathima
Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  For the then 16-year-old Adaikkalam Anandhan, the mistake that almost cost him his life happened atop a tree. The fascination to climb it and hug it prodded him to events that changed his life – a fall, a spinal-cord injury, and a life confined to a wheelchair. While those are blows strong enough to snuff out one’s will to live, it did something entirely contrary to the lad. 

Ask him whether that incident affected his love for nature, and the boy-turned-organic farmer would give a firm ‘no’. Instead, the now 29-year-old is ever on an ascent to touch the lives around him. And through his quest to find and preserve lost plant seeds, he is redefining the meaning of his own life. 

Adaikkalam has so far retrieved four varieties of vegetable seeds, which had almost gone extinct, and has a collection of seeds of thirty native vegetables. Adaikkalam distributes the seeds to fellow farmers  for them to cultivate the vegetables. He is also the coordinator of the Spinal Injured Persons Association (SIPA) at Aruppukottai taluk.

Speaking to TNIE, Adaikkalam said he has 30 varieties of seeds with him, including two varieties of paddy, 10 varieties of brinjal and ladies’ finger each, and seven varieties of tomato. “I am cultivating the crops in four cents inside the Nadar Middle School at Puliyooran village in Aruppukottai,” he said. 

Adaikkalam credits the books of environmental activist G Nammalvar, which he started reading in 2014, for giving him the impetus to embark on his current mission. “In line with one of his principles, I wanted to collect native seeds of certain nearly-extinct but essential trees that he mentioned. That was how I came into this. Then, I started collecting paddy seeds and vegetable seeds. In no time, I was obsessed with collecting rare varieties and those that have been lost,” he said, adding that he has completely recovered two varieties of tomato and brinjal each.”

I got 10 or 15 seeds from someone, developed them, and distributed to farmers who cultivate them large scale and sell them in markets,” Adaikkalam said. “While commercial seeds yield for only two months, native seeds can yield up to four months. If it is cultivated in a completely organic method, the plant will yield up to two years.”

“Those interested can approach me and get the seeds. All these varieties are mutually shared and developed, to be passed down to the next generation,” added the man who otherwise does odd jobs for a living.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adaikkalam Anandhan
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp