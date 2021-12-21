Karnataka Police open up, to recruit transgenders

Bala Chauhan By

BENGALURU: In a welcome, inclusive and progressive move, the Karnataka State Police (KSP) has made the first move and called for applications for the post of special reserve sub-inspector in KSRP and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) from men, women and transgenders.

The notification issued on Monday is the first by a government department in Karnataka calling for applications from the transgender community. The last date for applying for the 70 vacancies is January 18.Karnataka is the first state to reserve jobs in public employment for transgender persons following a landmark direction of the Karnataka High Court in July this year.

In response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed last year by a city-based NGO and rights group -- Sangama -- and social activist Nisha Gulur, represented by senior advocate BT Venkatesh, after vacancies for 2,467 posts for special reserve constable force and bandsmen arose, the “High Court in July 2021 ordered one per cent horizontal reservation for transgender people in all categories,” said Venkatesh.

“This is the first step in India wherein a government announced equal status for transgenders in its recruitment. The court direction to provide reservation is laudable,” said Venkatesh.

NGO lauds K’taka police decision

Sangama has welcomed the KSP for inviting applications from the transgender community. “As an organisation, mainstreaming marginalised communities who are discriminated against based on their sexual orientation and gender identity and facilitating rights-based work to empower the sexual and gender minorities for over two decades, we thank the state police for taking this bold step.

Other organisations should take a cue as directed by the court and provide livelihood opportunities to all as envisaged in the Constitution,” said Rajesh Umadevi, executive director, Sangama.

The NGO has urged all eligible transgender community members to make use of the opportunity. For any assistance or clarification, the community people can call 9972903460.