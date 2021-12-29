MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A district collector in Madhya Pradesh has set an example by withholding his own salary over the pendency of public complaints. A large number of complaints of citizens on the chief minister’s helpline from Jabalpur district are lying unaddressed.

IAS officer Karmveer Sharma has withheld his salary for December. He also ordered the district treasury officer to withhold the salaries of a few other officers for December. Further, Sharma instructed withholding increments of some tehsildars over negligence in disposing cases.

He asked officials to dispose of by December 31 all complaints related to the CM helpline, which have been pending for over 100 days. “Not even a single complaint shall go unattended,” Sharma made it clear at a meeting with the officials.

Sharma issued the directives while conducting a department-wide review of pending complaints made on the chief minister's helpline during a meeting held at the District Panchayat office on Monday, the official said.

The collector instructed officers to be sensitive and dispose of the complaints within the time limit.

Not a single complaint should be left unattended, he had stated.

Sharma further instructed to withhold the salaries of deputy municipal commissioners for negligence in dealing with matters related to cleanliness and the helpline.

The collector was instructed to withhold the increment of some tehsildars for negligence in the disposal of revenue cases and the executive engineer PIU (Project Implementation Unit) for lethargy in dealing with various cases, the release said.

A show-cause notice was also issued to a district marketing officer for not attending the meeting, it was stated.

Sharma directed officials to dispose of all complaints, either related to the CM Helpline or Samadhan, within the time limit, and instructed them to dispose of the complaints pending for over 100 days by December 31, the official added.

(With PTI Inputs)