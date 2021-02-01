STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Happiness kits for students as schools reopen in Odisha

The kits will be distributed among school students of five districts of the State
 

Published: 01st February 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Items in a happiness kit.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students in five districts of the State would be provided with ‘happiness kits’ ahead of reopening of schools. Each kit will include wheat, turmeric powder, peanuts, jaggery, chickpeas, cinnamon, cardamom, biscuits and other nutritious food products to boost immunity of the students. The kits will also contain stationary items including pen, pencil, note pad, sanitary napkin, toothpaste, iodised salt and soap. 

The government has approved a proposal to allow Akshaya Patra Foundation, that supplies mid-day meals to schools in five districts of the State, to distribute the kits among the students. “The foundation had sought permission for distribution of happiness kits among 1.83 lakh students of 1,916 schools in five districts and the approval was given two days back,” said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

The kits will be distributed among students of Class I to Class VIII in Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Khurda, Puri and Cuttack from the first week of February. The distribution programme will be launched from Balianta on the outskirts of the State Capital. 

As schools were closed, funds meant for mid-day-meals is being directly deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries by the government. However, the contribution the foundation was making to provide nutritious foods to students in schools remained unutilised and the same would be used for supplying the kits to the children. “We hope that the kits will help students stay fit and prepare them ahead of reopening of their schools,” said an official from the foundation.

At present, schools in Odisha have been reopened partially for students of Class X and XII. Sources said, no decision has yet been taken on reopening of schools for students of elementary level as well as Class IX and XI. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Happiness kits Odisha Schools reopen
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp