STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Disabled Kerala man gets PM Modi’s pat for ‘clean up’ initiative

According to Rajappan, things would have been easy if he had a bigger boat. He presently has a very small boat that was gifted by a Malappuram resident.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rajappan collecting waste from Vembanad Lake

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Being physically disabled is a big challenge, especially when it comes to earning a livelihood or helping out society as a responsible citizen. However, 72-year-old N S Rajappan of Kaipuzhamoodu in Kottayam, who lost his ability to walk after being afflicted with polio, never let his disability become a hinderance. And Rajappan’s efforts to keep Vembanad Lake free of plastic waste earned him Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise.“It came as a surprise for me when I was told about how PM Narendra Modi mentioned me in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme,” said Rajappan.

“I have seen another news from Kerala, which highlights our responsibilities. There is a differently abled person, N S Rajappanji, in Kottayam. Though he is unable to walk as he has been paralysed, his commitment towards cleanliness has not been diluted,” Modi said on air.  “For the past several years, he has been taking out his country boat to Vembanad Lake and collecting plastic bottles thrown by visitors. Think, how great is Rajappanji’s thinking. Taking a cue from Rajappanji’s deeds, we must also do whatever is possible to maintain cleanliness,” the prime minister said.

The 72-year-old, who lives with his younger brother’s family, was out on his daily round of plastic bottle collection when the news came. “I can’t stand filth,” said Rajappan. He has never let his disability come in the way of keeping his surroundings clean. “I can remember him dragging himself all around the house and even the neighbouring areas, picking up plastic and organic waste and piling it all up in separate heaps,” said Satheesh, Rajappan’s nephew.

According to Rajappan, he began collecting plastic waste from the lake 15 years ago. “It began as a means of earning a livelihood,” he said. “Earlier, I used to go around plucking ‘othalanga’ (Cerbera odollam or ‘suicide fruit’). It was tough work,” he said.

“However, I was desperately in need of a means of earning a livelihood,” he added. So, Rajappan turned to the thing he was best at. Cleaning up! “My brother’s house is located on the banks of the lake. Everyday, I used to see plastic water bottles floating. So, I thought why not?” he said. The septuagenarian set out in a boat that he rented from a neighbour and began collecting plastic bottles from the lake. According to his nephew, Rajappan starts early in the morning. “He even goes into the inlets where the currents push the plastic in huge piles,” said Satheesh. 

According to Rajappan, things would have been easy if he had a bigger boat. He presently has a very small boat that was gifted by a Malappuram resident. “It is very difficult for me to navigate this small boat. However, a bigger boat will help me manoeuvre it easily,” said Rajappan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
physically disabled Polio Narendra Modi
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp