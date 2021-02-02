Karnataka: You can now feed stray dogs in exchange for plastic

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALI: Young minds in Hubballi have come up with a unique machine called ‘Nihit’ that feeds stray dogs in exchange for used plastic water bottles. It is one of a kind machine that dispenses food for human-friendly animals and also helps to save the environment.

There are thousands of stray dogs in Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities and they struggle every day to get food to survive.

Under the banner Roystian Foundation, the youths from the city have come up with the idea of the machine and manufactured in Hubballi itself. The machine has a bottle dropping point, water pouring point and food vending place where two plates are fixed to feed dogs. Apart from this, the machine has sensors, alarming unit and CCTV cameras too. If some miscreants try to lift or damage the machine, it alarms.

Santosh Kurdekar, the founding member said they will deposit ready to eat dog food and their team members will keep checking the food storage stock once in three days. The collected plastic bottles will be given to the local corporation or recycling units to recycle plastic waste.

Kiran Roystian, founder of the organisation said, they have planned to install 50 machines in Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities. They are talking with municipal corporation to finalise the place to fix the machine and we have planned to launch the machines on February 14 in the twin cities.

“We have our team members in 15 states and there is a plan to install 750 Nihit machines in 15 cities of each state. With the help of local businessmen and supporters we are launching the programme to feed the dogs and to save the environment from plastic waste,” he added.

