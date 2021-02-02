SI Sirisha carried unattended body two kilometres on her shoulders for final rites

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Kasibugga SI Sirisha in AP’s Srikakulam district carried the body of a 60-year-old lying unattended on the outskirts of Adavi Kotturu village in Palasa municipality on Monday. The SI carried the body to the burial ground, a distance of two kilometers, with help from a couple of passers-by.

After carrying the body on her shoulders walking through paddy fields and improper roads, she handed the body to a charitable trust for final rites.

However, this is not the first time the SI has been involved in humanitarian acts. Sirisha has been donating money from her salary for social service since the last few years.

The SI said on learning that the dead body, which was lying on outskirts of the village, was of an orphan, she tried to hire labourers to shift the body to a burial ground. However, when no one turned up, she took it on herself and with the help of locals she carried the body to the burial ground.