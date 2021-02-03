STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Erin Liz John becomes first medico to be crowned Miss Kerala

Erin was chosen as the beauty queen from about 200 talented Malayali contestants from different parts of the world.

Published: 03rd February 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 02:59 PM

Erin liz John (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: It was indeed a rare moment for all medical students of Kozhikode Government Medical College when one among them bagged the Miss Kerala 2020 beauty pageant title announced on January 31. It was for the first time that a medico from any medical college in the state was bagging a title in a beauty pageant. After her competition, she came back to her campus on Tuesday to celebrate the victory with her friends and faculty at MCH.

Meet 20 year-old Erin Liz John, hailing from Ernakulam and a third-year MBBS student of Kozhikode MCH who won the Miss Kerala title which was conducted virtually for the first time ever due to Covid crisis. Erin was chosen as the beauty queen from about 200 talented Malayali contestants from different parts of the world.

Born to doctor parents, Erin’s schooling was outside of Kerala, as her doctor parents worked in different states. Her high school education was at Kochi Navy School. Later she completed Plus II from Kanjirapally St Anthony’s School and then joined Kozhikode MCH for MBBS.

“Fashion, modelling and acting have always been my favourite things since childhood. Despite being a doctor, my mother always supported me to pursue my dream and the decision to join MBBS was completely my own. I always wanted to be a responsible doctor first and also strive to achieve my dreams in modelling and also acting,” Erin told TNIE.

“50 contestants were selected for the final round from a two-stage audition. There were four rounds in the final. Indian ethnic round, Atmana, that evaluates the power and beauty of the mind, Basque which emphasizes the cocktail evening look and Keraliyam based on Kerala tradition,” she said. Erin won the Miss Kerala 2020 title with stellar performances in all rounds. Erin’s stylist was Arunima Gupta, a dancer from West Bengal. They designed and provided the costumes and jewellery for the competition. The makeup was by Santhosh from Kochi.  

“Since the competition was online, most people did not know about my participation. Friends were amazed when they saw the results from the news,” she said.The campus celebrated Erin’s achievement by distributing sweets and putting up congratulatory posters. Erin’s current focus is on medical studies, which are nearing completion.

