No mountain is too high to scale for this Kerala lawyer, even at 50

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kuttichal native V Jayasree, who always wanted to become a lawyer, never gave up on her dreams, even at the age of 50. She has got the third rank in the LLB examinations of Kerala University and is currently practicing as a junior lawyer in the district court, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram.

“My patience and hard work paid off,” says Jayasree, who formerly worked as an accountant in a private firm. Jayasree couldn’t pursue LLB after her post graduation due to financial constraints. “As I had to support my family, I didn’t pursue my dream career. After my marriage, I continued to work and supported my husband,” she added.

She eventually took the life-changing decision and joined the three-year-long LLB evening course at Kerala Law Academy, Peroorkada, in 2017. “My husband always wanted me to study further. Hence, I grabbed the opportunity when I received the notification,” said Jayasree. Though her folks were supportive, the journey was challenging. “I used to join the class by 6pm after my day job. There is no bus connecting Kuttichal to my college. My husband used to wait at the college and we would reach home by 9.30pm,” she said.

She came to know about the rank two weeks after the results were published. “I never expected a rank. However, I gave my 100 per cent,” she says.Now, Jayasree is proud to don the gown of a lawyer. “We have chamber work as part of the curriculum. Initially, I worked under lawyer R Vinod and I’ve now joined as his junior,” she said.

She wishes to be an independent criminal lawyer in the future. “A lawyer should be sincere and work as an agent for the client. I want to do my job truthfully and attain justice.” Jayasree believes anyone can pursue their dreams, irrespective of age. “Determination, hard work, and support from our family. Keep dreaming and work hard to achieve your goal,” she said.

Jayashree’s husband Gopakumar works as a carpenter. Their children Gokul and Gopika are currently pursuing graduation.