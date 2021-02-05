Street Children World Cup winners interact with Sam Curran, Joe Root

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a dream-like moment for B Monisha and V Paulraj, who were part of the team that won the Street Children World Cup at Lord’s, when they interacted with international cricket players Sam Curran and Joe Root through videoconferencing, recently. “I couldn’t contain my excitement on hearing we would interact with them. I couldn’t sleep for two days, and kept thinking of questions to ask them,” said 16-year-old Monisha.

During their discussion, Paulraj and Monisha quizzed the England players on how they took up the game, swapped stories about winning a World Cup at Lord’s, and discussed the upcoming Test series between England and India. “What enthralled me the most was that they said both us and them are equal. Both of us lifted the World Cup and we should continue to chase our dreams. They are the first international cricketers we got to interact with,” said Monisha.

Just a month before England ODI captain Eoin Morgan lifted the 2019 ICC World Cup at Lord’s, Paulraj and his team clinched the Street Child Cricket World Cup, beating Team England at the same ground, with captain Paulraj lifting the trophy. “It was an interesting interaction. My perspective of international cricket players and how they come up changed when Joe Root narrated his story.

Assuming that all players abroad directly start their careers at net sessions, I was telling them about my beginning on the street. That was when Joe Root said his game too began on the street,” said Paulraj. “Of course, the economic conditions are different. But the hardwork one has to put in to get through is the same,” said the 18-year-old.

The duo innocently “warned” the England cricket team about India’s players and their strong points and how they must be prepared for the upcoming Test series. “We were talking to them about how they must be careful about Bumrah and Natarajan, among others. They said both teams are in good form and that they are excited,” said Paulraj.

Sam Curran and Joe Root promised signed shirts and batting gloves to help raise awareness for the cause of street children and inspire others to follow Monisha and Paulraj’s example. Monisha said that before the next Street Children World Cup is conducted in India in 2023, funding must be improved so the gameplay gets better.