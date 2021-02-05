STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Street Children World Cup winners interact with Sam Curran, Joe Root

I couldn’t sleep for two days, and kept thinking of questions to ask them,” said 16-year-old Monisha.

Published: 05th February 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

B Monisha and V Paulraj interact with Sam Curran and Joe Root | EXPRESS

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a dream-like moment for B Monisha and V Paulraj, who were part of the team that won the Street Children World Cup at Lord’s, when they interacted with international cricket players Sam Curran and Joe Root through videoconferencing, recently. “I couldn’t contain my excitement on hearing we would interact with them. I couldn’t sleep for two days, and kept thinking of questions to ask them,” said 16-year-old Monisha.

During their discussion, Paulraj and Monisha quizzed the England players on how they took up the game, swapped stories about winning a World Cup at Lord’s, and discussed the upcoming Test series between England and India. “What enthralled me the most was that they said both us and them are equal. Both of us lifted the World Cup and we should continue to chase our dreams. They are the first international cricketers we got to interact with,” said Monisha.

Just a month before England ODI captain Eoin Morgan lifted the 2019 ICC World Cup at Lord’s, Paulraj and his team clinched the Street Child Cricket World Cup, beating Team England at the same ground, with captain Paulraj lifting the trophy. “It was an interesting interaction. My perspective of international cricket players and how they come up changed when Joe Root narrated his story.

Assuming that all players abroad directly start their careers at net sessions, I was telling them about my beginning on the street. That was when Joe Root said his game too began on the street,” said Paulraj. “Of course, the economic conditions are different. But the hardwork one has to put in to get through is the same,” said the 18-year-old.

The duo innocently “warned” the England cricket team about India’s players and their strong points and how they must be prepared for the upcoming Test series. “We were talking to them about how they must be careful about Bumrah and Natarajan, among others. They said both teams are in good form and that they are excited,” said Paulraj.

Sam Curran and Joe Root promised signed shirts and batting gloves to help raise awareness for the cause of street children and inspire others to follow Monisha and Paulraj’s example. Monisha said that before the next Street Children World Cup is conducted in India in 2023, funding must be improved so the gameplay gets better.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Street Children World Cup Joe Root Sam Curran
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp