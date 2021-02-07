Arjunan Master award for Sreekumaran Thampi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lyricist, script writer and director Sreekumaran Thampi has been selected for the first Arjunopaharam, the award instituted in the name of music director M K Arjunan Master. Thampi has been selected for the award considering his contributions to Malayalam movie industry.

The award carries a cash prize of I25,000, a plaque designed by Artist Sujathan and a citation, said award committee chairman Vidyadharan Master. The award committee included script writer Renji Paniker and lyricist R K Damodaran. The award has been constituted by cultural organisation Asha in association with Medical Trust Hospital.