Don’t force citizens to run around: Karnataka High Court

Hearing a contempt petition against the BDA, the court said citizens were running from pillar to post even after the court’s orders.

Published: 07th February 2021 05:07 AM

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Taking note that the BDA Commissioner had taken a right step in complying with the court’s orders on allotment of alternative sites and registration of sale deeds, the Karnataka High Court directed him to file an affidavit detailing how he would implement the orders.

It is expected that BDA officials are sensitive about citizens rights and court orders,  crystallising the rights of citizens, said a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum.

Hearing a contempt petition against the BDA, the court said citizens were running from pillar to post even after the court’s orders. “Even after notice is issued in contempt petitions, orders are not complied with. Citizens get  an impression that the BDA has no respect for court orders,” the bench said.

The court noted that the affidavit filed by BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev showed an intent to comply with the court’s orders. Mahadev said in his affidavit that BDA had identified 500 such matters where the HC has passed orders. Wherever time limits have been prescribed, such matters will be taken up on priority.

