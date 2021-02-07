STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nirbhayam app set to redefine policing, ensure safety of women in Kerala

Nirbhayam app is set to redefine policing in Kerala when it comes to ensuring safety and security to women in the state.

Published: 07th February 2021 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

women safety disha act

Image used for representational purpose

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Nirbhayam app is set to redefine policing in Kerala when it comes to ensuring safety and security to women in the state. Through Nirbhayam app, exclusively launched for protection of women in the state, Kerala police aim to attend to a distress message from a woman within 10 minutes in any part of the state. ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay S Sakhare told TNIE that the app has many features to help police locate a distress caller even if there is no data connectivity.

“We have ensured all steps for data protection and privacy. The server of the app is with State Data Centre and the access is totally under the control of Kerala Police. We want all women to download this app. It will definitely boost the confidence of women. The app is going to revolutionise the way in which police will be attending to distress calls from women who need police protection,” he said. A woman in distress has to just press and hold the ‘Help’ button in the app for five seconds.

The app automatically sends the location to the nearest police control room/police station and once the distress signal is received in the district control room, it is transmitted immediately to the police team available nearest to the location of the person who has sent the distress signal. The app can be freely downloaded from App Store and Google Play.

“To ensure police protection, a woman has to simply download the app on her phone and register herself. The app works even if internet is not available. The app can send an alert message and location to police from almost any location even,” he said. 

About the option for sending media files via the app, Sakhare said, “It also enables the user to send text and audio messages, pictures and videos to police discreetly, which can be later used as evidence.” 
Though the police would get the mobile number of the user who presses the distress button, it has been decided not to give a return call to the user immediately but ensure that police team reaches the spot at the earliest and makes a call only after reaching the spot.

‘First-reach-the-spot’
Since the authorities are unaware of the situation the distress caller would be in, it has been decided not to give a return call to the user immediately after. A ‘first-reach-the-spot’ approach will be followed

