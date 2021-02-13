Age, language no bar for this two states couple from Kerala and TN

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: For 58-year old Rajan of Tamil Nadu and Saraswathi, 65, of Mannadi in Adoor, age or language is not a bar for wedlock. Inmates of Mahatma Janasevana Kendram, Adoor, both Rajan and Saraswathi have decided to live together from Valentine’s Day (February 14) with the permission of sevana kendram authorities.

Rajan, belonging to Tiruchirappally in Tamil Nadu, was given shelter by the destitute home when the Pampa police brought him after the Covid outbreak led to closure of outlets at Sabarimala in February 2020.

Rajan, a devotee of Lord Ayyappa, had spent long years in Sabarimala during the pilgrimage and off-season days as a hotel worker. The earnings from the work were spent on the marriage of his sisters at his native place, but he failed to take care of himself.

At Mahatma Janasevana Kendram, Rajan has been spending the past one year taking care of the elderly and disabled with compassion. Saraswathi, a differently-abled person with speech problems, landed at the destitute home after Mannadi residents found her alone after the death of her parents in 2018.

She too has been taking care of the elderly and the ill at the centre and conveyed her love to Rajan, who responded positively. Both conveyed the decision to tie the knot to kendram chairman Rajesh Tiruvalla who gave the green signal for the auspicious ceremony.