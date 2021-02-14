Class 8 Telangana boy saves neem tree from getting axed, felicitated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitated the Class 8 boy who shot to the limelight after alerting Forest Department officials about the axing of an old neem tree by a man in Saidabad, on Saturday.



The boy’s call to the Forest Department, on its toll-free number (1800 425 5364), led to the man being penalised Rs 62,075 as he had not applied for getting permission to cut the tree.

As part of its Haritha Haram scheme, State government had directed schools to create ‘Green Brigades’, with students and teachers as members, to protect the planted saplings. The boy, Shiva, informed the officials that he was a member of Green Brigade.

The Governor’s official Twitter handle said: “Hon’ble Governor appreciated and felicitated the Young Champ Shri Shiva, Green Brigadier, for his proactive social responsibility in alerting the Forest Dept about axing of a 40-year-old neem tree for construction activities. Eventually, the Forest Dept imposed a fine of Rs 62,000.”