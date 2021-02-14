STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Light in darkness: A lamp to help budding minds of Left Wing Extremism affected areas in Telangana

Despite various measures being taken by both the Central and State governments, at least seven districts in Telangana are still dealing with the menace of Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

Published: 14th February 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Solar-powered LED lamps which will be sold to students in LWE-affected areas

Solar-powered LED lamps which will be sold to students in LWE-affected areas.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Despite various measures being taken by both the Central and State governments, at least seven districts in Telangana are still dealing with the menace of Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

However, it is certain that this fact is no longer going to raise any eyebrows as the scenario has been the same for the past several years.

From living in the grip of fear that the Maoists could trap them any day to being stuck in villages which rarely witness developmental activities, people of LWE-affected areas have been a struggling lot.

It is at a time like this that the Telangana New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TNREDCL) has come forward with various initiatives which could presumably help the budding minds in such villages get a new lease of life.

In one such initiative, which was envisioned by the Central government to improve the living standards of those living in LWE-affected areas while helping them reduce power charges, the TNREDCL will soon start distributing solar-powered LED lamps to Class 10 students for a very low cost.

The TNREDCL officials have decided to implement this scheme in Peddapalli which is the lone LWE-affected district in erstwhile Karimnagar, as well.

To cost Rs 70 as against Rs 415

TNREDCL district manager A Shyamal says that though such solar-powered LED lamps actually cost around Rs 415, the Corporation officials will provide it to students for a meagre cost of Rs 70 per lamp. Students of both government and private schools will be eligible to buy these lamps.

“We organised a programme on the need to conserve energy and the benefits of using solar-powered devices at various schools in the district around two years ago. At that time, we received an overwhelming response from both students and teachers. Keeping this in mind, we  recently contacted the District Educational Officer (DEO) and informed that such solar-powered lamps are ready for sale on first-come-first-serve basis. Much to our surprise, around 1,000 students in Peddapalli have already placed orders for the lamps,” Shyamal said.

Implement in other rural areas too: Politicos

Students have to submit an application, along with which they have to enclose a copy of their student ID card and that of their parents’ Aadhaar cards, to purchase the lamps.

The applications should be forwarded to the TNREDCL through the head of the institute. Meanwhile, the officials are contemplating to implement the scheme in other LWE-affected districts such as Adilabad, Kothagudem, Bhupalpally, Khammam, Asifabad, Mancherial, and Warangal (Rural).

In the meantime, some public representatives have come forward requesting the Central government to extend the scheme and implement it in other rural areas as well to promote education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Left Wing Extremism Solar Panel LED
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp