Good news: Free bus pass for elderly from Monday in Chennai

After nearly 13 months, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will commence distribution of tokens to elderly commuters for free travel in buses, on Monday.

Published: 15th February 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers waiting to board MTC bus at Koyambedu bus stand in Chennai

Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

People above the age of 60 years are eligible for free travel on MTC buses 10 times a month under a scheme introduced in February 2016. Until January 2020, about 3.51 lakh senior citizens benefitted from the scheme, the MTC said.

Upon submitting an application and proof of age, 10 tokens for free travel will be issued. Tokens will be issued for six months from February to July.  To renew them or apply afresh, beneficiaries may submit the application form along with proof of their age and address at any of the 21 depots in the city.

The MTC said the distribution of tokens to senior citizens was not resumed immediately after the lockdown ended as a precautionary measure.

