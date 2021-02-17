Migratory birds from Eurosiberian region spotted in Chhattisgarh, ornithologists thrilled

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh these days is witnessing rare sighting of migratory birds from the Eurosiberian region.

The flock of these birds is seen foraging for food and resting in and around a water body between Dongarhgarh and Khairagarh, about 90 km west of Raipur.

Ornithologists are jubilant to watch a variety of migratory birds that arrived in Chhattisgarh.

“The Eurasian cranes numbering around 20 along with the Eurasian Spoonbill, Painted Storks, Red Crested Pochard, Northern Pintail, Common Teal, Peregrine Falcon, Black Headed Gull, Common Pochard among others were found first time in this part of India.

"They arrived from the Eurosiberian region which includes parts of Russia, China, and Europe -- the areas usually remain the breeding grounds of these birds. During the extreme winter temperature, they migrate. They are likely to stay here till February end,” said Ravi Naidu, an expert on birds and their population.

"These birds were seen for the first time in the state. The area in the Rajnandgaon district evidently has a great habitat and wetlands for these bird species", affirmed Dhamshil Ganvir and Shashi Kumar, senior IFS officers.

“These birds fly mammoth long-distance trips over many countries. It’s a thrilling experience for the people of this region. We were quite surprised to watch the birds are not scared of the people going close to them”, said Avinash Bhoi, sub-divisional magistrate (Dongargarh) in Rajnandgaon.