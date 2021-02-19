STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 women officers from Afghan National Army train at OTA, Chennai

Twenty women officers from the Afghan National Army are undergoing six weeks of military training at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for the fourth consecutive year.

Published: 19th February 2021 05:13 AM

Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS

By Express News Service

The training which commenced on January 18, will refine their skills in English communication and handling military administration, a release stated. 

Most of the officers, in the service bracket of two to seven years, belong to logistics, human resources, radio communications and medicine branches.

Their training curriculum includes physical training, drill, weapons training, tactical training, leadership and human resources management, information technology and English communication.

These officers have undergone basic military training in their country. They have shown keen interest in all training events, especially sports, obstacle training, weapons training, information technology and English  communication programmes.

The officers expressed gratitude and happiness towards Indian Government and OTA staff for providing them with an opportunity to undergo quality training and wholehearted assistance in the Afghan building process.

Comments

