Splash of knowledge on walls of Kendriya Vidyalaya in TN turns school into selfie spot

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Perambalur, were in for a surprise when they walked into school recently, following several months of lockdown. The classroom walls, staircases and compound walls were covered with freshly painted images of leaders, achievers, birds, animals, cartoon characters and a world map.

Slogans on agriculture, messages on road safety, tips on mathematics and warnings on the use of plastics are found all around, from classroom to toilet walls, providing a plethora of information.

The walls of the classrooms are decorated in such a way that even without a teacher, the children get a chance to learn something worthwhile.

Principal V Kalyanaraman said, "Our idea to paint the school this way has been received very well by children and parents. We wanted to make the school more educative. These paintings will not give students unnecessary thoughts. It will be of much help to slow learners as well. This will ensure that students receive nothing but positive vibes at the school. All this would not have been possible without the help of Collector V Santha."

That the paintings at the school have become a talk of the town is the most interesting part. Many people are seen coming to the school only to take a photograph or selfie. The premises is now under surveillance of CCTV cameras.

Since 2010, the Kendriya Vidyalaya has been functioning in Perambalur. There are 650 students studying from Classes I to XII. They are 25 teachers, including principal V Kalyanaraman.