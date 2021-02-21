STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Teacher brings education to tribal hamlets in Andhra Pradesh

Visits remote villages in Kurnool, Prakasam to convince parents to get their wards educated

Published: 21st February 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

the lecturer interacting with parents of students at Atakeswaram in Srisailam of Kurnool district

The lecturer interacting with parents of students at Atakeswaram in Srisailam of Kurnool district. (Photo | Express)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kiran Naik, a government college lecturer, is an inspiration to many. His students are now in a good position, thanks to his motivation. He played a crucial role in shaping the future of many tribal students. Kiran Naik, a native of Sanjeeva Nagar Thanda in Nallamala forest of Atmakur mandal, is now working as a lecturer at Government Model Residential Polytechnic for Tribals in Srisailam. He has received National Award of Excellence Leadership and Management recently from the Angel Global University in Kakinada. 

Kiran has been persuading parents of the  tribal children to get their wards educated and improve their living standards. To a query, he said it is of grave concern that many seats in higher education go vacant as the tribals do not come forward to join technical courses. He, however, said it is his life mission to encourage tribal youths to focus on studies to achieve success in their career path.

The Polytechnic education will develop the employability skills of students of Chenchu and Sugali communities, he opined.Post-bifurcation of the State in 2014, there are a few ST student admissions at the GMR Polytechnic in Srisailam. At this juncture, Kiran Naik visited ST Thandas and Chenchu Gudems in Kurnool and other parts of Rayalaseema region, convincing the parents of the students to let their children pursue diploma courses. 

“I had visited a number of schools and remote tribal areas in Prakasam and Kurnool districts such as Chintala, Garapenta, Bairluty, Kottalacheruvu, Murikimalla, Yerragondapalem, Dornala and others to motivate the tribal students to study diploma courses,’’ he said. Due to his relentless efforts, 36 tribal youths have joined various courses in the academic year 2016-17. Admissions have gradually increased and now at least 150 students are pursuing different courses in the college, he added. 

Some of his students—M Srinivasa Naik is working as a flight dispatcher at SpiceJet Airlines in New Delhi and J Krishna is working as a technical apprentice at National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in Hyderabad. Also, many of his students are working in several reputed organisations.

A student Yakasari Yagappa of Dorakottala village in Allagadda mandal, calls Kiran Naik a ray of hope for tribal youths, particularly in the underdeveloped tribal areas near Srisailam. He said, “After completing diploma  course at GMR Polytechnic, he and his relative, Toguru Kondamma, a native of Garapenta  in Prakasam district, are studying BTech at a private engineering college in Prakasam district.” 

Apart from teaching, Kiran Naik actively participated in awareness programmes such as Swachh Bharat and others. He also encourages the tribals to exercise their franchise and promotes use of digital currency in villages. Kiran Naik is the life member in Indian Society for Technical Education, (ISTE), New Delhi. He presented several research papers in national and international conferences. Several of his articles got published in journals. He earned his doctorate for his work on ‘Design of a small-folded printed quadrifilar helix antenna for GPS applications.’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiran Naik Angel Global University
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp